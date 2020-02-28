DJ El Mukuka gets Ultra stage

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

LEADING disc jockey and producer El Mukuka will tomorrow be performing at Africa’s largest electronic music festival, Ultra in South Africa.

El Mukuka, who is being sponsored by the ling of beers Budweiser, will be among the top artistes performing at the world’s largest Electronic Dance Music Festival ‘Ultra’.

He is expected to perform alongside DJ Snake, Afrojack, Black Coffee, Da Capo and Jamie Jones in Johannesburg.

Being part of Ultra Music Festival line-up is the latest step in Mukuka's career and dream as a pioneer of melodic house music on the African continent.