Divorce loveless marriages

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

ANGLICAN Archbishop Albert Chama has urged the church to allow couples who might lose their lives as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) to divorce.

Archbishop Chama said he would rather dissolve a marriage that is characterised by GBV than preside over a funeral service of someone who has died from the vice.

“If a man is violent, l would rather withdraw my daughter from that marriage than receive a body of my child in a casket in church CLICK TO READ MORE