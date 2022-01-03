Divorce harmful to family bonds

WHAT is happening in the institution of marriage nowadays? Have couples lost the respect for principles of matrimony to the point where divorce is now the only solution to marital disputes? A report that Zambia recorded 22,543 divorce cases last year due to lack of conjugal rights, adultery, gender-based violence, insults and cruelty makes sad reading. This translates to an average of 60 divorces every day. According to statistics from the local courts in the country, the shortest marriage to seek divorce lasted 30 days while the longest was 65 years. In 2020, the shortest marriage lasted 17 days while the longest was 67 years. The huge number of marriages ended last year shows that the solemn promise of “till death do us part” has changed to “till divorce do us part”. In a Christian nation like ours, marriage is supposed to be a covenant as designed by God.

This is why we are guided in the Bible in Genesis 2:24 that: “Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.” – (New King James Version) While it may be argued in other schools of thought that marriage is between two people and that it is only the couple that understands their problems, there is need for individuals not to take it lightly. It must be understood that marriage is the basis for family bonds upon which communities and nations at large are firmly anchored. Therefore, the statistics of failed marriages mentioned above negate the idea of unity in the nation.

Some of the reasons advanced by couples for their break-up, like adultery, border on lack of respect for the virtues of marriage. To some extent certain cultural beliefs promote a man’s infidelity. We have heard such sayings as “ubuchende bwamwaume tautoba ing’anda (a man’s infidelity does not break a matrimonial home)”. Conversely, some women nowadays ride on the ‘equal rights’ idea which has seen some wives compete with their husbands in terms of extra-marital affairs. This is why society is now simplifying the term adultery to the word ‘cheating’, which makes the whole problem appear not serious. We call upon marriage counsellors to get serious and remind couples and those intending to get married that adultery is a serious offence as stipulated in the Bible and should not be reduced to the term cheating. Spouses have every reason to seek recourse on this offence but couples must try by all means to avoid falling into this trap in the first place. We also understand that there is stigma attached to married people being denied their conjugal rights, but many are times that couples overlook the real issues that drive one from the other. Gender-based violence, insults and cruelty on a spouse are the common issues that bring about resentment in the area of conjugal rights, which we believe couples need to work on through communication. It is an open secret that divorce leads to broken families and multiplies the number of vulnerable children, a situation which parents should avoid. Most of the testimonies from street kids point to divorce between their parents as the cause for their fate. While we recognise the fact that sometimes divorce is inevitable given the degree of the problem in marriage, we urge parents to consider the feelings of their children before they go separate ways. Break-up of marriages has a psychological effect on the children, who end up having a negative perception of marriage when they grow up. We ask the Church to strengthen their counselling programmes so that couples can maintain their marriages with the full knowledge that the union of man and woman comes from God. Parents also have a big role to play in the union of their children so that they can understand that marriage is not “shipikisha club (place of endurance)” as some people say, but that it calls for understanding between mates. From the figure above, it is safe to conclude that 2021 was not a happy one for most families, especially in Eastern Province where the highest number of those seeking divorce was recorded at 4,441 while Lusaka is second with 3,819. Marriage counsellors and the Church at large should also reflect on the age at which some children are taken into marriage. Forced marriages clearly start on a weak foundation and could so easily end in divorce among couples because along the way girls and boys alike discover that they can make their own decisions after all to pursue what they may have missed like school. Young people intending to marry must search their hearts and enter marriage with conviction that they will stick to their partners no matter what. The local courts also have the responsibility to counsel couples rather than rushing to granting divorce. Of course, we commend them for the job well done to shine a light on problems in marriages in the country.