Divorce cases sadden family organisation

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE World Family Organisation is saddened by the escalating levels of divorces in Zambia and has called for a multi-sectoral approach to curb the social scourge.Over 4,000 divorces have been recorded in the first quarter of this year, with Western Province topping the list at 967 cases.

In an interview recently, World Family Organisation vice-president Judith Mwila said there is need to provide counselling to married couples going through marital difficulties.