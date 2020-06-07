Diva from the West

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

BORN and bred in Mongu, Monde Mbanga has gone on to become a household name in her native town – thanks to her role in entertainment and media.

Who is she?

Monde is one of the most acclaimed rappers in the town who goes by her stage name of MoMo DiVa.

The daughter of Captain Godfrey Numwa Mbanga (retired) and Maureen Imataa Mukelabai, MoMo DiVa, who was born in October 1992, is also a trained journalist.

The Weekend Mail caught up with MoMo DiVa, who is also in charge of music programming at Catholic-owned and run radio station Oblate Liseli in Mongu.

“In my family, I am the only one doing music,” she says. “I did all my schooling in Mongu – at Mongu Primary School and went to Holy Cross Girls’ Secondary School (now Holy Cross Girls Catholic Secondary School) from Grade 8 to 12.

“In 2015, I went to the Zambia Institute of Mass Communication Education Trust (ZAMCOM) where I studied a diploma in journalism and public relations and graduated as the best overall performing student of the two intakes in 2017,” she says.

MoMo DiVa started singing when she was seven years old.

“I started music when I was seven years old as the youngest choir member at St Agatha Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Mongu. I started writing my own music in 2004 when I was in Grade Eight,” she says.

“My mum inspired me to sing because she always sang to me and taught me church songs. Music is one hobby that I share with her. We still sing together.”

MoMo DiVa recorded her first professional song titled Moving to the Top in 2012.

“It was a love song,” she says. “It is the song that introduced me to the industry in Western Province and I still love it even more, especially now that I am where I wanted to be at the time I was recording it. The growth is amazing.”

MoMo, who is arguably the most featured female artiste from among her peers in the region, has other songs such as Island Ya Lilato, which was CLICK TO READ MORE