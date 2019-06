LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

TO GET even after her husband ditched her, a thirty-seven-year-old woman stuffed both salt and opaque beer in the fuel tank of her former husband’s vehicle. She has since been granted a divorce.

Agnes Mwansa of Mulala Village stuffed the salt and opaque beer which her former husband sold at his shop was taking revenge against her husband for ditching her for another woman.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/