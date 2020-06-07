Ditched lover wins K6,000 damages

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A BROKEN promise has cost a man K6,000 for impregnating his girlfriend and ditching her for another woman.

Musiyani Kaira, 25, of Mandevu Township, appeared in the Matero Local Court after being sued by Priscilla Mukuni for impregnating Violet Mukuni, 24, in 2014.

Mukuni told the court that Kaira had also promised to marry her daughter but dumped her after impregnating her.

"When he impregnated my daughter, we called him for a meeting and he assured us that he was going to marry her. We charged him K7,000 and