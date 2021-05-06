Districts to take charge of teacher recruitment

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

THIS year’s recruitment of 1,200 teachers will be done in districts through the human resource management committees being established countrywide.

Teaching Service Commission (TSC) chairperson Stanley Mhango says this is in line with the commission’s decentralised system, which provides for the establishment of management committees to delegate some of its functions.

“One of the major assignments that the human resource management committees are going to undertake during this decentralisation process will be the recruitment of 1,200 teachers,” Mr Mhango said.

He said this when he led a delegation from the TSC who paid a courtesy call on