Dispensing COVID vaccine cautiously

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

REELING under a severe second or looming third wave of COVID-19, countries globally have been knocked to a point of brink, with some struggling to cope with the rising number of infections and deaths.

Globally, over three million COVID-19 deaths have been recorded from about 144,099,374 cumulative cases.

While the coronavirus pandemic made a new normal of mask-wearing and physical distancing, it also spurred global cooperation for vaccine research and distribution.

Medical experts have advised countries world over that vaccination against the coronavirus is one of the most effective ways of enhancing human protection against infection.

In February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical company, even in countries tackling new variants of coronavirus.

Suffice to mention that all vaccines being recommended by the global health organisation for different countries are subjected to thorough assessment to determine their safety, efficacy and quality before being approved and deemed suitable for vaccination.

However, vaccine skeptics are worried about possible severe side effects of the coronavirus vaccine.

Experts say, “A drug product without side effects is therapeutically ineffective.” True to this, since the rolling out of the CLICK TO READ MORE