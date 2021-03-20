Disorderly UPND cadres fined K18

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

TWENTY-SIX United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres guilty of idle and disorderly conduct have been ordered to pay a fine of K18 each or face one month simple imprisonment in default.

Delivering the verdict yesterday, Kitwe magistrate Kampinda Chipamu imposed the K18 fine on 14 of the 15 cadres who appeared before her court.

Since one of the 15 convicts is aged 18, magistrate Chipamu adjourned his case to March 26 this year for presentation of a social welfare report.

The magistrate also granted the juvenile offender a K300 bail in his own recognisance and one surety with a traceable record in the like sum.

The verdict was the same for CLICK TO READ MORE