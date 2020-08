CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

A SUSPECTED United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre who is accused of assaulting a man for allegedly defecting to another political party has applied to the Livingstone Magistrate’s Court to dismiss the matter after the complainant failed to turn up for trial.

On June 21 this year in Livingstone, Lazarus Simulandu, 49, a businessman of Livingstone, is alleged to have assaulted Kelvin Siyaboli.