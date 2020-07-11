‘Dismiss Mwiimbu petition’

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

DEPUTY Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Sikatele has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss a petition by Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu against tabling Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 for debate.

Ms Sikatele, who is in charge of procedure at the National Assembly, contends that Mr Mwiimbu’s petition should be thrown out for want of jurisdiction because it is before a wrong court.

She has submitted that the High Court is not competent to hear and determine issues raised by Mr Mwiimbu, the reason why his case should, therefore, be dismissed.

This is in a case Mr Mwiimbu, who is Monze Central Member of Parliament (MP), has petitioned the High Court to halt debate on Bill

10 on grounds that the timeframe for its consideration has collapsed.