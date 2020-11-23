Dismiss HH prayer, submits Kalomo resident

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A KALOMO resident who has sued United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema over alleged fraudulent purchase of land in the district has urged the Lusaka High Court not to dismiss the lawsuit.

Pheluna Hatwimbo, an administrator of the estate of late Samson Siatembo, has submitted before the Lusaka High Court that the lawsuit should not be thrown out on a point of law as prayed by Mr Hichilema.

This is in a case Ms Hatwimbo and Milton Hatembo have sued Mr Hichilema for allegedly fraudulently acquiring a farm in Kalomo without consent of administrators of Mr Siatembo’s estate.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an order that assignment of subdivision A of farm 1924 be reversed on account of fraud or misrepresentation.

They also want an order for damages for trespass on the land without consent or