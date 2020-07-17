Dismiss corrupt officers in councils – Chomba

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Ndola, Kitwe

MINISTRY of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba will not condone corruption and illegalities in local authorities and those found wanting will be fired.

And Government will revoke land titles for people who have built houses near the presidential guest house in Kitwe.

Dr Chomba has received reports of alleged corrupt dealings at the Ndola City Council and warned that those involved will be dismissed.

He said this yesterday when he addressed Ndola City Council unionised workers as part of his tour of local authorities in the region.

“I give you the last warning. Let me hear of corruption here, you are gone,” he said.

Dr Chomba said when he arrived in Ndola, he met some council workers who gave him an already signed receipt when he was paying for parking fees, an act he described as illegal and intolerable.