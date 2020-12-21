‘Dismiss claims to Chewa paramount throne’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PARAMOUNT Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss a case in which a purported senior member of the Chewa Royal Establishment has sued him to seek an order that he was wrongly selected and installed as chief.

The traditional leader has submitted that the lawsuit should be thrown out because the complainant, Christoper Phiri, has failed to prosecute the matter since he filed it about 10 months ago.

Chief Gawa Undi, whose jurisdiction is in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, says owing to Mr Phiri’s failure to prosecute the matter, the lawsuit should be dismissed for want of prosecution.

This is in a case Mr Phiri has gone to court seeking a declaratory order that the current Kalonga Gawa Undi is supposed to hail from the senior royal family and not the junior one.

Mr Phiri claims that because the current Gawa Undi (Frederick Daka) is from a junior royal family, he has allegedly failed to CLICK TO READ MORE