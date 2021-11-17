‘Dismiss bankruptcy notice’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa has urged the Lusaka High Court to dismiss the bankruptcy notice filed against her by Finance Bank Zambia because the lawsuit is a multiplicity of actions.Mrs Mwanawasa says the court should set aside the creditor’s bankruptcy petition against her because it has not been established that she has failed to pay money owed to the bank. This is according to an affidavit in support of application to set aside creditor’s bankruptcy petition by Mrs Mwanawasa’s lawyers. Last month, Mrs Mwanawasa, 58, was given a seven-day ultimatum to settle over K6 million owed to Finance Bank Zambia from a loan obtained in 2013.

The bank also asked the Lusaka High Court to issue a bankruptcy notice against her for failing to pay the money.

In October 2018, Finance Bank sued Mrs Mwanawasa demanding