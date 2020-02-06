Dismal Zesco can’t still switch on

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 0 NAKAMBALA 0

FOUR days after the top three teams on the Super Division table – Nkana, Green Eagles and NAPSA Stars – produced three barren results, stuttering champions Zesco, who currently sit fifth, followed up with their own yesterday against Nakambala Leopards.

Yet that is not even the story but rather the continuing underwhelming performances of the team which in its first nine games of the Super Division looked to be running away with the title.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/