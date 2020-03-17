Discussing the benefits of insurance

INSURANCE PLATFORM with WEBSTER TWAAMBO Jr

THE chief purpose of every business venture is to increase shareholder wealth. In order to achieve this, risks must be taken starting with the shareholders themselves; investing money in a business is a risk. Therefore all business entities face various risks that have potential to derail them from achieving their goals. These risks may include their premises catching fire, theft by employees, burglary, and many other risks discussed in this book.

Insurance coverage benefits individuals, organisations and society in more ways than the average person realises.

Some of the benefits of insurance are obvious while others are not. The obvious and most important benefit of insurance is the payment of losses. An insurance policy is a contract used to indemnify individuals and organisations for covered losses.

The second benefit of insurance is managing cash flow uncertainty. Insurance provides payment for covered losses when they occur.

Therefore, the uncertainty of paying for losses out-of-pocket is reduced significantly.

Another very important benefit of insurance is promoting risk control activity. Insurance policies provide incentives to implement a loss control program because of policy requirements and CLICK TO READ MORE