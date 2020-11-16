Discussing Lungu eligibility irrelevant

HENRY SINYANGWE, STEVEN MVULA

Mporokoso, Lusaka

DISCUSSING President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest next year’s general elections is a ploy by the opposition to divert people’s attention from real issues, Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile has said.

And those questioning President Lungu’s eligibility are actually criticising the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the head of State did not serve a term when he was first elected in 2015, a civil society organisation has said.

Mr Mundubile says the PF has settled for President Lungu as its candidate for next year’s elections and that no amount of talk will sway its decision.

During a media briefing yesterday, Mr Mundubile advised people who are not happy with President Lungu’s candidature to take legal action rather than waste people’s time debating a matter already settled by the Constitutional Court.

“Discussions on President Lungu’s eligibility are a waste of time because it is a settled matter. President Lungu is eligible and CLICK TO READ MORE