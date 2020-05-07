Discharged woman loses memory

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

A WOMAN believed to be in her 40s is stuck at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) after losing her memory following an attack by unknown people in February this year.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to UTH on February 25 this year by police officers from Chawama.

She had a cut on her eyelid and bruises on the cheek.

UTH public relations manager Natalie Mashikolo said in an interview yesterday that the woman has been discharged but she is still at CLICK TO READ MORE