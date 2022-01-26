Disaster looms

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A TROPICAL storm called Ana is expected in Zambia between today and Sunday, and it is likely to cause destruction to property and loss of lives, the Zambia Meteorological Department has warned. The cyclone is likely to adversely affect six regions: Eastern, Copperbelt, Lusaka, Southern, Western and Central provinces. Meteorological Department director Edson Nkonde said in an interview yesterday that Ana is likely to be characterised by strong winds and heavy rains. “Strong winds may carry debris, roofing sheets or break off tree branches that may damage infrastructure, other property, and may lead to loss of lives. “Heavy rainfall may lead to low visibility, flooding and water-logging during the forecast period,” Mr Nkonde said. Stakeholders met yesterday to see how best they can work together to prevent the worst from the whirlwind. Mr Nkonde said the department has been monitoring the storm, which is over Malawi and Mozambique.“The storm is weakening as it is moving. So we may not get strong winds but we may have increased rains in Western, Lusaka and Southern provinces. Eastern Province should CLICK TO READ MORE