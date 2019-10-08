Disarm, arrest them

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to ensure that people campaigning for the Kaoma Town Council chairperson by-election are disarmed.

The President is concerned that political activists are suddenly carrying guns during campaigns.

He said the culprits of Sunday’s violence in which a suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre died should be apprehended and CLICK TO READ MORE