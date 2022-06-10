Disappointing day on track

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN runners yesterday recorded mixed results on the second day at the Africa Senior Championship in Mauritius, with medal hopefuls Quincy Makelani and Hellen Makumba failing to lay their hands on medals in the women 100 metres final.

Both Malekani and Makumba were impressive in the first round and the semi-finals on Wednesday but they found the going tough in the final, finishing outside the medal brackets. Malekani settled for distant sixth position with a new personal best time of 11:30 seconds but it was not good enough to secure her a medal, while Makumba closely followed in seventh place with the time of 11.50 seconds. Malekani’s previous personal best time stood at 11:32 seconds. Gina Bass from the Gambia won gold with a new personal best time of 11:06 seconds after beating her previous time, which was 11:08 seconds. Nigeria’s Moumouni Aminatou claimed silver after clocking 11:09 seconds and Carina Horn of South Africa sprinted to bronze with 11:14 seconds.

In the women 400m, another Zambian medal hopeful, Niddy Mangilishi, had a disappointing day failing to make it to the final despite finishing third. Mangilishi timed 53:97 seconds to finish third but only heat winner Okon George of Nigeria who managed 53:24 and runner-up Veronica Mutua of Kenya progressed to