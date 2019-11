MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IN A Show of anger, a 33-year- old man of Kamwala township in Lusaka has refused to pay K12,000 he was charged for damages and impregnating his girlfriend who turned down his marriage proposal.

Nathan Phiri, a teacher, told the Chawama local court that the money Ketiwe Phiri’s family is demanding is too much.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/