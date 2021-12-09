Disabled man survives jail for incest

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

IN A dramatic turn of events, a 41-year-old differently-abled man of Ndola accused of having repeatedly sexually abused his 15-year-old daughter has been acquitted after the State failed to prove how he moved from his cabin to the room in which the girl was sleeping. This is in a case Mwelwa Makwebo, of Chipulukusu Township, was charged with one count of incest. On unknown dates but between November 13 and 18 last year, Makwebo allegedly had carnal knowledge of his own daughter on more than four occasions. However, when the matter came up before the Ndola Magistrate's Court on a case-to-answer, the court acquitted Makwebo. Magistrate Peggy Banda stated that the prosecution's evidence was premised on five witnesses, among them Prisca Miti, a teacher at Bread of Life Community School who testified that during the stated period, Makwebo used to intimidate his daughter with a knife. "In her testimony, Miti said the juvenile told her that she was intimidated by her father that if she refused to sleep with him she was going to be killed," magistrate Banda said. Another witness, Elijah Mundia, 26, a social welfare officer of Chipulukusu Township, told the court that the girl had run away from her parents' home. "Mundia said the juvenile was taken to Chipulukusu Police Station where a medical report was issued. When he went to the hospital, he was told to wait for the results [of a medical examination]," magistrate Banda said. However, the magistrate said the