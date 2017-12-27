Disability is not inability, let’s show love

Dear editor,

THE story by Zambia Daily Mail staffer Mike Mugala entitled ‘Child disabilities causing divorce’ published on December 3, 2017 made sad reading.

I would like to encourage whoever has a child who is physically or mentally challenged to treat the child just like any normal human being.

Communities also need to support couples with disabled children and avoid any form of discrimination. Personally, my late uncle Aaron Kamuchacha (my mother’s younger brother) was physically-challenged but he did all what other men can do and even better.

He was a family man and a breadwinner and at one time, he assisted me with college fees in Solwezi.

Before you think of divorcing on the basis of that child, think twice.

READER