Diplomatic club responds to needs

THE DIPLOMAT’S Agenda With MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

IN 2015, various diplomats accredited to Zambia decided to harmonise their working relations by establishing the Diplomatic Club of Lusaka aimed at supplementing Zambia’s efforts in cushioning the socio-economic challenges in various sectors.

Brazilian Ambassador to Zambia Colbert Soares Pinto Junior, who is the current club chairperson, says the club which has an affiliation of 18 members was founded on humanitarian grounds to give back to the Zambian community in various fields.

“The club was established with the purpose to supplement Government efforts in many fields. While we are working in our separate embassies, we are a little bit isolated and we thought that there was need for us to get together for common purposes,” Mr Pinto says.

“The club has been collaborating well with the Zambian Government which demonstrates a good working relationship between diplomats and the Government.”

He says the club will create a close working relationship within the diplomatic community and