Digitally fit integrated financial system can cut costs – Mutati

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA can save about US$264 million per annum from waste inherited in expenditure if the country was digitally fit with an integrated financial system. Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says the driver to this digital fitness is to have common electronic identity for citizens to interact with various government systems. Mr Mutati said having common electronic identity would minimise inconveniences and incidents of fraud because of multiple numbers that are inherited and carried by citizens. The minister was speaking when he closed the Mastercard, Global Travel Wallet and government of Zambia digital workshop. This is according to a statement by the Ministry of Technology and Science public relations unit. “You can’t have digital fitness unless you have a common identity for your citizens as the number one condition. “It is a key perimeter for fitness and it also allows the various systems to operate in an integrated manner,” he said. Mr Mutati said currently, system operations are fragmented, thereby leading to losses. He said key to the ministry’s digital strategy is optimisation and integration of digital infrastructure and having CLICK TO READ MORE