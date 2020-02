ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

DIGITAL Shared Services Limited (DSSL) has invested about US$1 million in a financial technology (fintech) platform that seeks to promote interoperability between banks, mobile money and other digital financial service providers.

DSSL chief executive officer Charity Mwanza said the launch of Digital PayGo speaks of Zambia's aspiration of achieving a digitally driven economy.