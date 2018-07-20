Digital Free Trade Area coming

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

COMESA will set up a sub- committee to oversee the implementation of Digital Free Trade Area (D-FTA) in the region by December 2018.Outgoing COMESA Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya said the D-FTA platform will enable cross border traders to conduct business using online and will minimise physical trade barriers.

Addressing delegates during the COMESA council meeting, Mr Ngwenya emphasised the significance of embracing technology in regional integration and trade facilitation.