Diggers who’ve dug over 6,000 graves

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

AS I sat with Levy Lungu under a tent prepared for burial proceedings at New Leopards Hill cemetery in Lusaka, a message popped up on his mobile phone.

It read: “Kindly help me locate the grave of Edward Bepe J, died 14/09/1987.”

This message was from someone who was trying to locate the grave of a loved one.

“Apart from grave digging, the more than 24 years I have been here have equipped me with expertise to locate graves that cannot easily be identified by people,” Mr Lungu said.

He is not only a grave digger but he can also locate old graves.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/