MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

‘MEN at Work’ Diggers will today start life without coach Lawrence Njovu when they face Nkwazi in a National Rugby League rescheduled Week Seven Group B encounter in Lusaka.

Njovu was sacked on Tuesday following two consecutive defeats to Green Eagles and Kitwe Playing Field (KPF).

Diggers lost 6-5 to Eagles and 3-0 to bitter rivals KPF.