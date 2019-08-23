Didia is Miss Universe

Entertainment

August 23, 2019
MISS Universe Zambia 2018 Melba Shakabozha crowning her successor Didia Mukwala. Picture right, the contestants competing in the Best Sportswear category. PICTURES: SHIKANDA KAWANGA

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka
IN THIS era of social media, the public tends to act as extra jury, and it is exactly what it did when it emerged that 26-year-old Didia Mukwala had been crowned Miss Universe Zambia 2019 following the pageant held at Hotel Inter- Continental in Lusaka on Saturday.
But the verdict was somewhat mixed, with some questioning her win and others offering their congratulations. A number of those offering their congratulations came from the fashion world, and this perhaps validated her win.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

