Diaspora policy key to growth

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE formulation of the diaspora policy shows that Government wants every Zambian living abroad to participate in the country’s social and economic development agenda.

Zambia’s Ambassador accredited to the Nordic and Baltic countries, Rose Salukatula, said Government wants to provide opportunities for everyone, hence its decision to provide an effective framework for engaging citizens living abroad.

Ms Salukatula said this on Saturday during a virtual meeting held to commemorate Zambia’s 56th independence anniversary.

The event was attended by a cross-section of Zambians resident in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and CLICK TO READ MORE