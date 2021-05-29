Diaspora based enthusiasts offer to develop tennis

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) clinched the support of former Zambian tennis players based in the United States of America to help develop the sport and organise tennis structures in the country. ZTA has struggled to overcome numerous challenges faced by previous administrations.

ZTA president Gibson Phiri said the ZTA has appointed an interim committee known as ZTA Diaspora Development Committee. Phiri said some members are also serving as “Ambassadors”, a collaborative think-tank and support group that includes ZTA members and former Zambian tennis players, along with coaches, tennis managers and their friends in the diaspora. He said their functions and roles were recently approved at the just-ended constitution amendment meeting held in Kabwe on April 24, 2021. Phiri said as Ambassadors, their mission is to help promote and encourage tennis development and organisation in Zambia. They will perform functions agreed upon and according to its working plan. Other functions of this group include CLICK TO READ MORE