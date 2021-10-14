Diarrhoea surges in Lusaka

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THREE weeks after the Ministry of Health warned of a possible cholera outbreak in some parts of the country this month, Lusaka is reporting a surge in diarrhoea cases suspected of being dysentery and typhoid.

Lusaka Province health director Consity Mwale has put district health directors for Lusaka, Kafue, Chilanga, Chongwe, Chirundu, Rufunsa and Luangwa districts as well as medical superintendents for Chawama, Chipata, Chilenje, Chelston, Kanyama and Matero sub districts on alert.

“It has been noted that there is a surge in diarrhoea cases suspected of dysentery and typhoid reported across Lusaka,” Dr Mwale said in a circular on October 11, 2021 directed to district health directors and medical superintendents.

"I am therefore requesting all the health facilities in the province to submit all stool samples suspected of typhoid, dysentery and cholera to the