Dialysis machines on again

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

WATER supply to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) has been restored and provision of health services are back to normal following the repair of a damaged pipe.

UTH chief superintendent Alex Makupe told journalists yesterday that there was a burst pipe underground which affected water supply needed for dialysis services to patients.

Dr Makupe said UTH identified and rectified the problem in good time and patients are now able to receive dialysis services.