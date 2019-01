KAPALA CHISUNKA and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Centre for Inter-party Dialogue (ZCID) will not attend the launch of the church-led national dialogue process today.

ZCID board chairperson Nathan Mulonga told a media briefing yesterday that the two stakeholders have not agreed on the road map, agenda and memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the process to take off.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/