Dialogue is for Zambians

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

COMMONWEALTH special envoy to Zambia Ibrahim Gambari has dispelled perceptions and assertions that there are underhand methods in the ongoing national dialogue process.

Responding to questions from journalists after a press briefing yesterday, shortly before leaving the country, Professor Gambari denied being inclined to any political party, but to the people of Zambia.

“I am leaning towards Zambia and Zambians. That is the primary consideration, and this process is going to be a Zambian-led process. And so the question of perception is beyond me,” Prof Gambari said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/