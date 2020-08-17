Diabetes dominates COVID-19 patients

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

ONE third of coronavirus patients in Zambia have diabetes mellitus and most of them go to health facilities in a confused state, the Ministry of Health has observed.

And Zambia has recorded 157 new cases while 347 people have recovered from the pandemic.

The diabetic patients who are going to health facilities in a confused state are unable to remember their names or respond to questions appropriately until they are treated.

Lead infectious diseases specialist Lloyd Mulenga said diabetes mellitus symptoms include increased appetite and thirst, urinating regularly and body weakness.