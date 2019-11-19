Devolution of confirmations, transfers timely

CIVIL servants will be relieved to learn about the decentralisation of confirmations and transfers to provincial administrations.

For a long time now, some civil servants worked for long spells without being confirmed. This impacted negatively on the morale of the workers.

In Zambia, depending where one works, probation should take either three or six months, after which an employer is expected to know his or her fate.

But it this has not always been so for some workers in the civil service because some of them have worked up to five years without being confirmed.

However, things have changed for the better as the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has decided to devolve the process of confirmations and transfers, which will now be done at provincial level to promote efficiency and motivate civil servants.

This is part of CSC’s roll-out of the human resource management reforms.

CSC should be genuinely concerned that various human resource issues take long to be resolved.

Apart from confirmations, another area is that of transfers which will also be done at provincial level.

The need to seek transfers arises once in a while in the life of a civil servant who feels like moving to another station to face new challenges.

But those who sought to be transferred spent more time shuttling between the provincial office and the capital city.

This meant that their work stations remained unmanned for the period they would be away.

Decentralisation of this function will mean that there will be no need to spend a lot of time away from work because their issues will be addressed at a regional level and will get the attention they deserve.

Civil servants will no longer be subjected to the lengthy procedures from the districts and provinces.

With the CSC embarking on decentralisation, it is incumbent upon the other commissions to follow suit so that issues surrounding promotions and transfers are devolved.

In the same breadth, the people at regional level who will now be responsible for promotions or demotions, including transfers, should execute their duties impartially.

It is not an opportunity to become vindictive or indeed selective in the execution of their duties.

They should embrace this opportunity with humility and discharge their duties impartially and fairly without prejudice.

Only hard workers should deserve promotion while transfers should not be done with ulterior motives of fixing some employees because of unjustified grievances.

A promotion is a reward for hard work and should motivate other employees to start putting in a lot more than they have been doing.

Transfers, too, should be justified.

It is hoped that CSC has not only decentralised the process but has ensured that officers who will be entrusted with such responsibilities have been trained and will be equal to the task.

They should be above temptations and will be doing it with integrity because they will be representing the commission in their work.

With Luapula Province due to pilot the decentralisation process, all eyes will be in that direction as other civil servants elsewhere will be monitoring its implementation.

It will be a reference point as CSC continues to identify more deserving civil servants to serve on the human resource management committee.

Otherwise, the decentralisation is overdue given the size of the civil service as well as the breadth and width of the country, which now has over 100 districts.