Devil fails to save ox thief

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

BLAMING the devil for allegedly tempting him to steal his employer’s cow could not save a 46-year-old farmer of Lusaka West from being sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour. Lusaka magistrate Judith Chiyayika imposed a minimum mandatory sentence on Lackson Lupiya to deter would-be offenders.“You were working for the complainant and you should have guarded his cows jealously, unlike stealing one of the cows,” Magistrate Chiyayika said before passing the verdict on Tuesday. This is in a case Lupiya, of Shamilimo village in Lusaka West, pleaded guilty to stock theft, whose maximum sentence is seven years.When the matter came up for reading of facts, the court heard that on April 16 this year, the complainant, Brian Changwa, instructed Lupiya to take the cows to graze in the bush. Around 18:00 hours, Lupiya returned with the animals but it was discovered one was missing.The matter was reported to Shibuyunji Police Post, where the missing ox was valued at K3,000. Investigations into the matter revealed that Lupiya sold the cow to a Mr Spencer at a neighbouring farm.The court heard that the cow, which the accused sold at K2,800, was later recovered. Asked if the facts were correct, Lupiya agreed, as the magistrate convicted him of the offence.In mitigation, the convict urged the court to be lenient because he is a father of six children who would suffer if he is imprisoned. Lupiya told the court he had CLICK TO READ MORE