Development slow in Luano

OF THE three areas in Central Province that were declared districts in 2012, Luano should have recorded the most significant infrastructure development. Luano district was created out of Mkushi district.

At the time administrations for Chitambo and Ngabwe districts opted to operate remotely in Serenje and Kabwe, respectively, the administration of Luano left Mkushi district and set up tented offices while waiting for permanent structures to be built.

The district leadership, headed by District Commissioner Christopher Chibuye, made a leap of faith to start operating in the bush at a site that was earmarked for development of the district administration.

In 2014, tents were erected at the site.

When former deputy secretary to the Cabinet Peter Kasanda visited the district that year, he was happy that the leadership in Luano had exhibited a pioneering spirit despite lacking infrastructure, vehicles and other requisites.

Back then, when Mr Kasanda arrived in the new district, he was greeted by a white UNICEF tent.

The tent was used to accommodate key government departments. There were also smaller tents which were used as offices and homes for civil servants.

"As we were coming along [the road], what we saw was very encouraging," Mr Kasanda said. "You have set a good example of what should happen in