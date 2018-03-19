Development in Chirundu cheers residents

SAMANTHA MZYECE, Lusaka

CHIRUNDU residents have commended Government for transforming the area through infrastructure development.

Chirundu District Commissioner Alfredo Hamunjo said in an interview that people in the area are grateful to Government for development projects being implemented in various sectors of the economy.

Mr Hamunjo named rehabilitation of roads, construction of a civic centre, police station, and upgrading of two primary schools to secondary schools as some of the projects that have elated the residents.

"The new structures are very important to this town because many….