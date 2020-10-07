‘Devastated’ Fide Master seeks treatment

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FIDE Master Prince Daniel Mulenga, who has been forced to retire from chess because of a medical condition, says it is unbelievable how he has been able to compete at high levels even in the midst of excruciating pain that he has been subjected to for many months now.

Last week, Mulenga revealed that he had decided to stay away after medical personnel advised him to stop playing chess.

“I would like to bring to your attention that due to a medical condition that has persisted on my head, the doctors have suggested that I stop playing chess as that can practically be leading to a worse situation than it is now,” he said through a posting on his Facebook page.

“Those close to me know that I have battled with my illness to an extent that I have had several encounters with CLICK TO READ MORE