Detriment of coronavirus on the supply chain

Analysis: JOSHUA BANDA

ZAMBIA is largely an import-based country. We import most of the goods from various sources.

The goods include medicines, automobiles, laptops, printers, spare parts, scanners and mobile phones, to mention but a few.

We also import foodstuffs such as fish, meat, eggs and chickens.

Other countries in Africa have economies which are import-based, too. It means that they also bring in various goods from different exporting countries around the globe. Economically speaking, the world economy is interdependent.

Europe, America and Asia outsource some of their raw materials from Africa.

Africa in turn imports finished products from other continents.