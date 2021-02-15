Deteriorating morals, values worry Lungu

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

FOUR years after President Edgar Lungu introduced national values and principles to the National Assembly, he returned there on Friday, this time with a sense of worry regarding the deteriorating moral fiber.

The President observes with great concern the declining morals and ethical principles over time as evidenced by the high prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV), sexual violence, alcoholism and drug abuse, as well as child marriages.

Also of great concern to him is the abuse of social media which the country has witnessed in recent times.

“… I have observed with concern the declining moral and ethics in our country.

This is evidenced by the high prevalence of gender-based violence, child marriage, teenage pregnancies, alcohol abuse and, most of all, social media abuse,” President Lungu told Parliament on Friday.

Making reference to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Human Development Report 2020 on Zambia, he noted that the level of violence among the female population aged between 15 and older perpetrated by intimate partners stands at 45.9 percent, which is way too high.

He said GBV, rape and child defilement undermine the health, dignity and self-esteem of victims.

As enshrined in the Constitution after the 2016 amendment, the national ethos which define the envisaged moral behaviour of a Zambian are (i) morality and ethics; (ii) patriotism and national unity; (iii) democracy and CLICK TO READ MORE