Detain unmasked traders

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

NORTH-WESTERN Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has directed council police officers to work with their counterparts at Zambia Police and arrest traders found selling in markets without face masks.

Mr Mangimela is concerned about low compliance to the presidential directive to wear masks in public places such as markets.

He said the region has continued to record new cases of COVID-19, which requires concerted efforts by various stakeholders to prevent its further spread.

"Coronavirus is here in Solwezi and the number is swelling, but it can be prevented by working together