Destination Cairo: Lessons from Zambia’s victory over Congo

FRANKLYN MALAMBO, Mpulungu

THE first mission was accomplished but not delivered on a silver platter.

Congo-Brazzaville were no pushovers.

The roller coaster of emotions over 180 minutes pointed to some lessons about the Zambian team which now seeks to secure a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games via the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in November this year.

1. Lion’s attack, kitten’s defence

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s side showed impetus in attack with an avalanche of chances created though most were missed in the first leg.

The missed chances were as a result of lack of composure in front of goal, misapplied finishing basics and moments of poor decision-making.