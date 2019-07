MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A SUGGESTION by a husband to kill one of their four children for riches was too much for a 32 year old woman and she opted to divorce him.

Beauty Masela could not stomach the idea and she left her matrimonial home after Aaron Chingambo 3, suggested that the couple should sacrifice their child for riches following an advice from a witch finder.